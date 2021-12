Aho delivered two assists in a 4-0 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Hot? You bet -- it was Aho's sixth straight multipoint game. He has 14 points, including nine assists, in that span. And he continues to pace the Canes with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 27 games. Aho is flirting with a 100-point season if he can stay off IR.