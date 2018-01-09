Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Slated for Tuesday return

Per coach Bill Peters, Aho (lower body) is on track to play Tuesday night's matchup in Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Barring a negative development ahead of puck drop Tuesday night, Aho is on track to remain in the lineup without having missed any playing time. The young Finn was on an absolute roll prior to going down with the injury, recording 10 points, 23 shots on goal, and a plus-2 rating in the six games before, so his likely ability to stay involved would be a relief to the 'Canes and fantasy owners alike.