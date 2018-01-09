Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Slated for Tuesday return
Per coach Bill Peters, Aho (lower body) is on track to play Tuesday night's matchup in Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Barring a negative development ahead of puck drop Tuesday night, Aho is on track to remain in the lineup without having missed any playing time. The young Finn was on an absolute roll prior to going down with the injury, recording 10 points, 23 shots on goal, and a plus-2 rating in the six games before, so his likely ability to stay involved would be a relief to the 'Canes and fantasy owners alike.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Game-time call versus Lightning•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Will head home for evaluation•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Leaves with lower-body ailment•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Leads way in 4-0 win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Nets pair of goals•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Notches two points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...