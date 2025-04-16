Aho didn't take part in Wednesday's morning skate and is expected to rest during the Hurricanes' matchup against the Canadiens, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, so Aho will be one of several players resting in the penultimate game of the regular season. Aho is in the midst of a three-game point streak in which he's recorded a goal, three assists, four hits and three blocked shots, and it's unclear whether he'll suit up in Thursday's regular-season finale against Ottawa. Regardless of whether he plays against the Senators, Aho should be available for the start of postseason play.