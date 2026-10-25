Aho registered two assists, including one on the power play, posted a plus-1 rating and dished out three hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over St. Louis.

Aho recorded his fourth multi-point game over his last seven outings in Saturday's clash. He picked up a secondary helper on Sean Walker's first goal of the season before later sliding the primary pass on Nikolaj Ehlers' power-play strike. Overall, the 29-year-old Aho is shining in 2026-27, where he's compiled seven goals, 18 points, a plus-6 rating, 38 shots on net and 12 hits through 13 games this season. As he continues to churn out strong performances for the reigning Stanley Cup champs, Aho is poised to be an elite fantasy option for the foreseeable future. He's projected to challenge the 80-plus point mark for the second consecutive season by the end of the 2026-27 campaign.