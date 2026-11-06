Aho recorded two assists, went plus-3 and launched four shots on net in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Aho picked up an assist on each of the goals scored by his two linemates, Andrei Svechnikov and William Carrier. With the pair of apples, Aho is up to 14 assists, 23 points, 53 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 14 hits over 18 outings this season. In half of his 12 most recent games, the 29-year-old center has recorded a multi-point effort. He remains an elite fantasy option in all formats and is trending towards his fourth campaign over the last six seasons with 80-plus points.