Aho recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Aho has been steady in November with four goals and seven assists over 10 contests. He came up clutch Sunday, setting up Andrei Svechnikov's game-winning tally with 1:55 left in the third period. Aho continues to operate at a point-per-game pace with five goals, 12 helpers, 48 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 17 contests. Considering he's reached 30 goals in four of the last five seasons, there's perhaps another level for him to reach in 2023-24 -- he's shooting just 10.4 percent so far.