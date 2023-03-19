Aho notched a hat trick in a 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Aho completed his hat trick on the rush 28 seconds into overtime. He pushed the puck through the skates of Flyers defender Tony DeAngelo and then beat Felix Sandstrom for his 30th goal of the season. Aho snapped a seven-game point drought with this outburst. It's his fourth career 30-goal season.