Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Sniping has taken off

Aho had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Aho has 11 points, including seven goals, in his last 10 contests. He's always been a good shooter, but his sniping has taken off this season. Aho has 13 goals in 27 games, a pace that would see him flirt with 40 goals this season. His shooting percentage is a bit inflated, but with his talent, we won't bet against him hitting that mark.