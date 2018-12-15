Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stars on special teams

Aho scored two goals and added two assists with six shots on goal in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals on Friday.

The Hurricanes special teams were spectacular, and Aho was a big reason why, as he scored on both the power play and while shorthanded. Aho also picked up a power-play assist. With the huge night, Aho is averaging more than a point per game with 10 goals and 33 points in 31 games this season.