Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stars on special teams
Aho scored two goals and added two assists with six shots on goal in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Capitals on Friday.
The Hurricanes special teams were spectacular, and Aho was a big reason why, as he scored on both the power play and while shorthanded. Aho also picked up a power-play assist. With the huge night, Aho is averaging more than a point per game with 10 goals and 33 points in 31 games this season.
