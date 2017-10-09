Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Starts season with pair of helpers

Aho notched his first two points of the season -- a pair of assists -- during Saturday's season-opening 5-4 shootout win over Minnesota.

Aho fell just one point shy of cracking the 50-point barrier last season as a 19-year-old rookie. Now one year older and wiser, it will be interesting to see if he can take that next step forward and help the Canes get back into the playoff picture. He's certainly off to a good start, and should continue to see plenty of opportunities playing on the first line alongside Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm. Fantasy owners should not hesitate to roll him with confidence.