Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Staying put
Aho's five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet from Montreal will be matched by the Hurricanes, the team announced Tuesday.
While the 'Canes haven't officially put pen to paper, the team's proclamation comes just 24 hours into its seven-day window to make a decision. After putting up 83 points in 82 games last season, even the prospect of a first, second and third round pick couldn't sway the club into walking away from the table. The Finn is capable of putting up similar numbers in 2019-20 and should be an early selection in all season-long formats.
