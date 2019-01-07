Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot against Sens

Aho picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

That's three straight multi-point efforts to begin 2019 for Aho, who now has 16 goals and 45 points through 41 games. The 21-year-old's continuing emergence as an elite point producer has helped the 'Canes win four straight games heading into Tuesday's road tilt with the Islanders -- the team directly ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings.