Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot against Sens
Aho picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.
That's three straight multi-point efforts to begin 2019 for Aho, who now has 16 goals and 45 points through 41 games. The 21-year-old's continuing emergence as an elite point producer has helped the 'Canes win four straight games heading into Tuesday's road tilt with the Islanders -- the team directly ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings.
