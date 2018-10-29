Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot despite loss

Aho recorded an assist Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

The Hurricanes' forward has registered a point in every game this season and now has 16 in 2018-19. Keep him in your lineups, as this roll on the part of Aho is one of the more impressive starts to a season that we've seen in recent memory.

