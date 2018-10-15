Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot in loss

Aho had a helper in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Aho became the sixth player in the history of the Hurricanes or Whalers franchises to start a campaign with a six-game point streak. The 21-year-old forward has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) throughout that time frame, and will look to extend his streak to seven games Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

