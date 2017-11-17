Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot with multi-point showing
Aho scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders.
The sophomore is now up to nine points and 22 shots through his past eight outings. Aho is clearly clicking with linemates Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen, and the 20-year-old Finn is also playing a larger role this season with an average of 18:07 of ice time (2:55 on the man advantage). Additionally, there's still positive regression ahead of his 4.3 shooting percentage.
