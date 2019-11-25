Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Stays hot with two points

Aho scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 2-0 win over Detroit. He also had five shots and was plus-2.

Aho was in on both Carolina goals, opening the scoring midway through the second period and assisting on Teuvo Teravainen's empty-netter. The 22-year-old is enjoying a splendid November with nine goals and 14 points in 12 games. Aho is in the midst of a four-game point streak and has reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven.