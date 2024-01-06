Aho supplied three assists -- including two helpers on the power play -- in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Aho has a six-game point streak comprised of a whopping three goals and 13 assists. The Finn is playing so well that he finds himself on pace to reach the 100-point mark for the first time in his career. It gets even better with consideration to the fact that Aho has already cashed in on 20 man-advantage points (four goals, 16 assists) through 36 contests.