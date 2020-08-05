Aho scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Aho continued his utter dominance of the Rangers with his second straight three-point game. The Finn collected three goals, five helpers, 10 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in the three-game series sweep. Aho will come at a premium price during the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, but DFS managers may want to invest anyway.