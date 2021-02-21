Aho had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over Tampa Bay.

His goal was a beauty -- he drove the net from the right dot and went top shelf. Aho sits in a three-way tie for the team lead in points (16) and leads the Canes with 10 helpers. He's been a consistent point-per-game player for the last few seasons, but his goal pace is off his historic pace. Aho's shooting percentage is on par for his career, but his shot volume is a bit lower this year relative to the past couple seasons. That goal total is set to rise with just a few more pucks at the net.