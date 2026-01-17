Aho logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.

Aho has gone seven games without a goal but still has five helpers in that span. It's a cooldown after he logged 16 points in nine contests between Dec. 17 and Jan. 3. The star center is at 17 goals, 30 assists, 113 shots on net, 41 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 48 outings this season as a fixture on the Hurricanes' top line.