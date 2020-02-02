Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tacks on another goal
Aho scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.
The Finn scored at 5:06 of the second period to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at the time. Aho has three goals and two helpers over his last five games. He's up to 26 tallies, 45 points and 151 shots in 52 appearances this season.
