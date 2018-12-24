Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tallies four points

Aho scored two goals and two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over Boston. He also posted seven shots on goal and a plus-4 rating.

Of Aho's four points, one goal and one assist came while shorthanded. The 21-year-old has two four-point performances in his last five games, giving him 14 goals and 38 points on the year. For now, he's on pace to mow over last season's total of 65 points.