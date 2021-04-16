Aho scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Aho produced an insurance goal at 17:22 of the third period on a pass from Vincent Trocheck. The 23-year-old Aho is up to three goals and three helpers in his last five outings. For the season, the Finn has 18 tallies, 39 points (14 on the power play), 111 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 42 contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tallies to force OT•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Ends point drought and then some•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two helpers in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores both goals in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Pockets 11th goal•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Logs another two-point night•