Aho scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Aho got the Hurricanes on the board at 13:47 of the first period, but that was all they could put past Filip Gustavsson. Aho has scored in back-to-back contests after he was limited to two assists in five games following a four-point effort versus the Sabres on Nov. 4. For the season, Aho is still one of the highest-scoring forwards in the league with nine goals, 10 assists, 49 shots on net, 17 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 18 outings.