Aho scored a goal on a team-high five shots Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit. He also had two PIM.

Aho squared the game at 4-4 with four minutes left in regulation, loading up and burying a wrister from the left faceoff circle. It was the team-leading 17th goal of the year for Aho, who has provided fantasy managers with five points and eight PIM over the last three contests. The 23-year-old tops Carolina with 38 points and is bidding to lead the squad in scoring for the fourth straight year.