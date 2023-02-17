Aho had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Aho gave the Canes a 3-2 lead at 2:05 of the third with a hard-working goal from the slot with a Habs' defender draped over him. He has 10 goals and one assist in his last nine games and 48 (24 goals, 24 assists) in 47 contests this season.