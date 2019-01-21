Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three assists in win
Aho played a huge role in Sunday's 7-4 win over Edmonton, finishing the game with three assists.
Aho recently posted a four-point night which included a hat trick. After two pointless outings, the 21-year-old got back on track with three assists and now has 54 points in 48 games this season. He's up to 14 points in the month of January (in 10 appearances) and his shooting percentage is a blistering 27.3.
