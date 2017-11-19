Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three-game, six-point streak
Aho scored the game-winning goal late in the third period of Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
The points stretched his current goal and point streak to three games (three goals, three assists). And Aho has 10 of his 14 points in his last nine games. He's finally starting to deliver like he did last season. Make sure you have him active.
