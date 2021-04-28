Aho scored a goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Aho, was one of three Hurricanes to put up three points Tuesday -- Jordan Staal (two goals, one helper) and Andrei Svechnikov (three assists) also achieved the feat. The 23-year-old Aho is on a five-game point streak with three tallies and six assists in that span. The Finn is up to 49 points (21 goals, 28 helpers), 125 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 49 appearances overall.