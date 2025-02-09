Aho scored two goals, one a shorthanded game-winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 7-3 victory over Utah.

Both his tallies came as part of a four-goal second period for Carolina that blew the game open. Aho is set to represent Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the 27-year-old heads into the tournament with significant momentum, having racked up seven goals and 11 points over the last nine games. Saturday's performance also gave Aho 20 goals on the season -- a mark he's reached in all nine of his NHL campaigns.