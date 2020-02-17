Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three-point night against Oilers

Aho scored two goals and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

The 22-year-old remains red hot, extending his point streak to nine games, but he missed a chance to play hero and record a hat trick when he was stoned on a breakaway in OT by Mike Smith. Aho has already set a new career high with 33 goals through 58 games, but his 56 points still leaves him a little shy of last season's pace.