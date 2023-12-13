Aho scored two goals, one of them the game-winner on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
All three points came in the second period as Carolina blew open a 1-1 contest. Aho snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, but the multi-point effort was his sixth in the last 16 contests, a stretch in which he's racked up eight goals and 17 points.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Six points in last four games•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: On three-game point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Snags assist in Sunday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Five-game, seven-point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two helpers against Buffalo•