Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three-point performance in win

Aho scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

His second goal was the one that chased Jimmy Howard from the game, and Aho rounded out his night with four shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating. The 22-year-old has caught fire after a slugging start to the season, racking up four goals and eight points in the last seven games.