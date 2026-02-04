Aho scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

His first-period goal was a bit of a fluke, as his centering pass deflected into the net off Jake Sanderson's skate, but Aho then helped set up a pair of Seth Jarvis tallies in the second frame. Aho's goal was his 20th of the season, and he's delivered five multi-point performances in the last 11 games, piling up three goals and 14 points over that stretch.