Aho tallied a goal and two assists in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Flames.

Aho set up Jordan Martinook's opening goal in the first period before extending Carolina's lead to 2-0 later in the frame, finishing a give-and-go from Teuvo Teravainen in the slot for his 25th goal of the year. Aho would then add a third point with another assist on Andrei Svechnikov's goal in the second. The 26-year-old Aho has three goals and seven points in his last five contests as he's on pace to surpass the 30-goal threshold for the fifth time in his career.