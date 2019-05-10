Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tickles twine in Game 1 loss

Aho scored a power-play goal Thursday but it wasn't enough, as Boston defeated Carolina 5-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

After racking up 83 points in the regular season, the 21-year-old has found the scoresheet 10 times this postseason, including three goals and pair of assists in his last three games. Aho also led all Carolina forwards with 19:32 TOI on Thursday and continues to be the straw that stirs the Hurricanes' drink. He and his team will now hope they can even series with a win in Game 2 on Sunday.