Aho scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Rangers.

Aho scored Carolina's first goal to tie the game with under three minutes left to play, burying his own rebound to force overtime in the series opener. The goal snaps a five-game drought for the 24-year-old winger who now has two goals and three assists in the playoffs. Aho recorded 37 goals and 44 assists in the regular season.