Aho notched a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders in Game 2.

Aho tied the game 3-3 with 2:15 remaining in the third period, deflecting an Andrei Svechnikov shot past Semyon Varlamov, before adding a second point with an assist on Jake Guentzel's empty-netter later in the frame. The 26-year-old Aho was red hot down the stretch in Carolina, tallying 11 goals and 21 points in his final 15 regular-season contests. He posted a career-high 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) across 78 games.