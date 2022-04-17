Aho notched his 35th goal of the season in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Now with 76 points in 73 games, Aho's point-per-game pace remains intact. Furthermore, with six games remaining, he still has a chancee match his career high of 83 points from back in 2018-19. Keep him rolling.
