Aho recorded three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

After a two-point effort in Game 1, Aho did himself one better by setting up Andrei Svechnikov for each of the 20-year-old's hat trick goals Monday. Aho will look to stay locked in Tuesday night as the 'Canes go for a series sweep to propel them into the next round of the playoffs.