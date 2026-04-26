Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two empty-net goals in Game 4 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho scored two goals in a 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
Both went into an empty net. Aho's first came at 17:38 of the third to make it 3-1, and he added another at 18:45 after the Sens had pulled to within a goal. Aho put up seven goals, eight assists and 41 shots in 15 playoff games last postseason, and he has continued the magic with three goals and 10 shots in four games so far this year. Carolina's second line carried most of the weight against the Senators; Aho and his first-line mates will be looking to step things up in the Second Round against either the Flyers or Penguins.
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