Aho scored twice on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 6.

Aho tallied on the power play in the second period to spark the comeback, then finished it in overtime by tipping in a Jaccob Slavin shot. The 23-year-old Aho finished the first-round series with five goals and two helpers in six games. The Finn added 30 shots on goal, 13 hits and six PIM. He'll need to be at his best as the Hurricanes prepare to face the Lightning in the second round.