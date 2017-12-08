Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two goals Thursday

Aho scored twice on six shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose.

Aho connected on both of his first-period shots and ended up firing four more to tie his season high. This performance snapped a six-game goal drought which was in turn preceded by a five-game scoring streak. Given Aho's streaky nature, he could be a strong short-term play in the coming games.

