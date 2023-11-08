Aho picked up two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

After recording a helper on Brady Skjei's third-period tally, Aho found Martin Necas wide open in front of the Buffalo net for a tip-in goal 90 seconds into OT. Aho has found the scoresheet in five of the last six games, and on the season he's racked up two goals and 10 points through 10 contests as he looks to return to the point-a-game pace he fell short of in 2022-23.