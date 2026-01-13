Aho notched two assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Both points came in the third period as the Hurricanes rallied from a 3-0 deficit, but the comeback ran aground in OT. Aho has been locked in over the last month or so, producing eight goals and 19 points in the last 14 games, including three goals and four assists with the man advantage.