Aho recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Aho has gone four games without a goal, but he has four assists in that span. He's also six games removed from his last power-play point. The 27-year-old remains the Hurricanes' top-line center with three goals, nine assists, 40 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 12 contests. Aho has been steady but not flashy as the leader of a strongly balanced forward group.