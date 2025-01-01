Aho recorded two assists, one on the power play, and added a team-high six shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 27-year-old center helped set up tallies by Ty Smith in the first period and Jack Roslovic in the second, but Aho came up short on the final attempt of the shootout to end the game. He takes significant momentum into the new year, having gotten onto the scoresheet in 11 of 13 games in December while piling up five goals and 15 points, including five helpers with the man advantage.