Aho recorded two assists while firing a game-high six shots on net in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old helped set up Michael Bunting and Seth Jarvis for the Hurricanes' first and third goals of the night. Aho has been a rock for the Carolina offense in November, failing to get on the scoresheet only twice in 11 games while amassing four goals and 13 points, and he appears on track for the third 80-point campaign of his career.