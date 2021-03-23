Aho picked up two assists in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
The Hurricanes are short-handed up front, but that hasn't slowed down Aho. The 23-year-old has multi-point efforts in five of the last 10 games, and on the season he has 13 goals and 30 points through 31 contests.
