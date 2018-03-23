Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two more assists in home win

Aho set up two goals at even strength Thursday, as the Hurricanes edged the Coyotes 6-5 at home.

Aho has recorded at least one point in seven straight games. It's hard to believe this kid is only 20 years old, as he's already eclipsed 100 career points -- he has 50 goals and 63 helpers, to be exact -- at hockey's highest level. The Finnish phenom will look to stay red-hot against the Senators on the road Saturday.