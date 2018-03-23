Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two more assists in home win
Aho set up two goals at even strength Thursday, as the Hurricanes edged the Coyotes 6-5 at home.
Aho has recorded at least one point in seven straight games. It's hard to believe this kid is only 20 years old, as he's already eclipsed 100 career points -- he has 50 goals and 63 helpers, to be exact -- at hockey's highest level. The Finnish phenom will look to stay red-hot against the Senators on the road Saturday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Manages two points in home rout•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Records career-high 50th point•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Another multi-point showing in win•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Continues hot streak•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Finds back of net in Tuesday's return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...